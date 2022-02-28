Nebraska Wants To Double EV Registration Fees To Make Up For Lost Gasoline Taxes

A new Nebraska bill spearheaded by Senator Curt Friesen would have residents paying substantially higher fees to register their electric cars. It was initially introduced last month for discussion and proposes doubling the alternative fuel fee for EV registration from its current $75 to $150 by 2027. It's being pitched as a way to make up what revenue is lost by EV owners not paying fuel taxes. Nebraska is far from the only state to hone in on EV registration fees. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 30 states levy extra registration fees on battery-electric cars, with another 14 also levying extra fees on plug-in hybrids. Even if the proposed increase passes the Nebraska state legislature, it still won't be the most expensive place to register an EV—that honor goes to the state of Washington, where it costs $225 in additional registration fees to keep an electric vehicle legally on the road.



Read Article