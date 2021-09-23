Negative Social Media Videos On Telsa Are Mysteriously Disappearing

Yesterday I was off for Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and as you may expect was pretty busy atoning and apologizing to the many, many people I’ve been a jackass to or whose jackets I accidentally peed on or whatever. In the middle of all this, I saw that at least two videos showing unflattering depictions of Teslas had suddenly been removed, causing lots of (mostly unfounded) speculation online. It’s all interesting and strange, so let’s see what happened. First, I should say that there’s not currently any conclusive evidence that Tesla itself arranged for the videos to be taken down, and I’m not going to suggest that unless there’s evidence that actually supports it.



Read Article