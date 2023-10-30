Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalog Debuts For 2024 - Guess What Car They Have For Only $975,000

You see, the normal Cadillac Celestiq is already a pricey ride at roughly $340,000. However, the bespoke variant makes the regular one look affordable, as it costs an eye-watering $975,000. Neiman Marcus says that other taxes could apply, adding that it is eligible for shipping within the contiguous 48 US states (all bar Alaska and Hawaii).



But what exactly is the Cadillac Celestiq Carmen included in the new Neiman Marcus Christmas Book? Why, a one-of-one take on the luxury electric vehicle, as we already told you, which will feature a lot of goodies. Neiman Marcus mentions the 55-inch display, smart glass roof, choreographed lighting, and a few other goodies without going into specifics.



Cadillac's Celestiq also features a pair of intricate headlamps, an active spoiler at the back, power doors, and other screens besides the massive pillar-to-pillar one mentioned above. There is also an 11-inch unit on the center console, a rear command center at the rear, and two additional screens for the rear seat entertainment system.





