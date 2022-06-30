Nelson Piquet Apologizes For Racial Slur Aimed At Lewis Hamiltion - Blames On Poor Translation

Former Formula 1 racing driver Nelson Piquet has apologized for comments he made about Lewis Hamilton during a podcast interview in 2021, which surfaced earlier this week. Wednesday, the Brazilian racer issued a statement to apologize and deny any racial intent behind his words. The three-time F1 champion claims, however, that the translations divulged in the media are simply not correct. As our own Hazel Southwell covered yesterday, Piquet appeared on the Brazilian YouTube channel Folha de Sao Paulo last year, where he referred to Hamilton as "neguinho," (a Brazilian Portuguese word that literally translates to English as "little black"). Southwell's own discussions with other Brazilians revealed that while the exact intent of translation may differ amongst people, "all of them agreed it was racist and intended to be that way."



Read Article