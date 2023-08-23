Netflix Begins Work On NASCAR Docuseries

Motorsports fans are in for a treat as Netflix has started shooting a new sports documentary featuring the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The streaming platform revealed that the sports docuseries will premiere in early 2024, and it's backed by producers Connor Schell and Libby Geis, the people behind The Last Dance, a Netflix series that showed the rise of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Netflix also revealed that the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs documentary will have five episodes, each around 45 minutes long.