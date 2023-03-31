Netflix Confirms Six Part Biography On F1 Champion Ayrton Senna

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:43 AM

Views : 506 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Netflix has been working on a six-part mini-series documenting the life of Ayrton Senna since late 2020 but has finally found the perfect actor to cast in the lead role.
 
You might be wondering why another series is necessary following Asif Kapadia and Manish Pandey's seminal masterpiece, Senna, but there is a big difference. Senna (2010) was a 106-minute documentary masterpiece, while Netflix's creation will be a biopic starring Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna da Silva.
 
We don't expect this dramatization of a real person to be factually incorrect, however. Senna's family has agreed to be actively involved in the film, and they'll want it to be as accurate as possible, warts and all.


Read Article


Netflix Confirms Six Part Biography On F1 Champion Ayrton Senna

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)