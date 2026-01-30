Netflix Woking On A New Michael Schumacher F1 Documentary

When Netflix premiered the documentary about Michael Schumacher's life in 2021, it was lauded for featuring extensive unseen archive footage and interviews with key figures from the seven-time world champion's life.

Since Schumacher premiered, Netflix has expanded its motorsport documentary portfolio. In addition to its hit Formula 1 series, Drive to Survive, Netflix has produced a documentary on Kimi Antonelli's preparations for his F1 debut and a TV series on Ayrton Senna.

Now, the streaming service will air a documentary on Schumacher's 1994 season, the year he became world champion for the first time. Titled Schumacher'94, the documentary will look at the 25-year-old rise from future star to the face of F1 in a season packed with triumph and tragedy.