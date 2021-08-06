Netherlands Coachbuilder Creates A STUNNING Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake

The coachbuilders at the Netherlands’ Niels van Roij Design have been earning a name for themselves making very attractive and very exotic one-offs. But that’s not an easy thing to do. So for their latest project, they want to give you a little more insight into the design process. In fact, the client who ordered this car from the Niels van Roij Design (which you may remember from the Ferrari Breadvan hommage), asked to have the process shared on social media. As a result, every Monday Niels van Roij will be sharing more behind-the-scenes work on their social media feed. The latest post (below) shows the clay modeling process.



Read Article