Netherlands Court Tells Royal Dutch Shell It's Carbon Reduction Goals Aren't Aggressive Enough

On May 26, a court in the Netherlands ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Previous to the ruling, Shell’s emissions reduction target was 20% by 2030, Electrek reported.

The Hague District Court, where Anglo-Dutch Shell is headquartered, said in its summary that Shell’s emissions-reduction policy “…is not concrete, has many caveats, and is based on monitoring social developments rather than the company’s own responsibility for achieving a CO2 reduction.”