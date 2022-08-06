Networks Battle To Televise Formula 1 Races

As Formula 1 enjoys its new spike in popularity, it's created a battle for the US media rights which are up for grabs in 2023. Netflix, ESPN, Amazon, and NBCUniversal are all reportedly in the running, hoping to host the world's premier motorsport on their own service, reports TechCrunch. F1 is in vogue right now. Waves of new fans are following the sport in the US, with Netflix's narrative-focused Drive To Survive series credited for introducing the sport to new audiences. Combined with the drama and controversy of last year's closely-fought World Championship, it's no surprise new followers are flocking to the sport.



