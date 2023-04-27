Nevada Lawmakers Upset That Towing Companies A Targeting Vehicles With Expired Registrations

Nevada lawmakers two years ago made it illegal for towing companies to remove cars from apartment complexes and homeowners association neighborhoods solely for having expired registration.

But Assemblyman C.H. Miller (D-North Las Vegas) says it is still happening, especially to people in low-income communities. So he is back in the current legislative session with what he is describing as a “clean up” bill designed to tamp down on creative interpretations of the existing law, which he says some towing companies are using to justify the towing of vehicles and the fees charged to their owners.

The bill, Assembly Bill 303, on Friday passed the Assembly on a 28-14 partisan vote, with all Republicans in opposition. It is now headed to a Senate committee for consideration.

In 2021, the Nevada State Legislature passed with bipartisan support a bill that made it illegal to tow a vehicle from an apartment complex or common interest community, like a neighborhood with an HOA, simply for having expired plates. The bill was a response to what Miller and groups like the ACLU of Nevada described as predatory practices that spiked during the covid pandemic.