Nevada's Expanded Gigafactory To Produce Semi And 4680 Cells For 1.5 Million Electric Vehicles

Thanks to Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, we learned that Tesla is preparing to announce a massive expansion of its Nevada operations. Tesla made the official announcement, offering more details about the $3.6 billion investment.



Politicians love to brag about things that make them look good, and that’s how we found out that Tesla is planning a massive expansion of its Giga Nevada facility. Lombardo revealed bits of the plan in his 2023 State of the State address, although his announcement lacked details. Nevertheless, Tesla obliged and offered more information in an official statement, and we can confirm that the plans are bolder than many imagined.



