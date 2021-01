It was only in 2018 that Vinfast unveiled its first model but the Vietnamese company, which has plans to reach the United States, on Friday unveiled a trio of battery-electric SUVs to add to its growing lineup.

There's the compact VF31, small VF32 and mid-size VF33, and all three are due to start deliveries in 2022. According to Vinfast, the VF32 and VF33 will be sold in the United States and Canada, with the order books to open here by November.