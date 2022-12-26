New 2023 Nio EC7 To Challenge The Audi Q8 E-tron With 572 Mile Range

Chinese electric car company Nio has revealed the new EC7 as a luxury-focused SUV-coupé with a lounge-style interior, advanced cabin technology and a range of nearly 600 miles.

Revealed at the firm's annual Nio Day presentation, the Audi Q8 E-tron Sportback rival is essentially a more rakish version of the recently revealed Nio ES7 SUV, and will follow that car into Chinese showrooms from May 2023.

Nio chairman William Li made no mention of plans for a European launch at its unveiling, but the brand recently arrived in the market with the ES7 (sold as EL7 outside of China) and ET5 and ET7 saloons, so it's highly possible this new addition will come here, too.