New Alfa Romeo Baby SUV To Be Name The Brennero

Agent009 submitted on 12/7/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:01 AM

Views : 178 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Alfa Romeo is poised to enter the world of electric vehicles with the introduction of a new sub-compact SUV, slated for release in 2024. Named the Brennero, it will occupy a position below the Tonale in Alfa Romeo’s lineup, serving as the new entry-level model in the range. It effectively steps into the role of a successor – albeit indirectly- to the long-discontinued B-segment MiTo supermini, offering additional practicality through a taller five-door body style/

As the launch date approaches, we have gathered all the available information about the upcoming entry-level model that will share its foundations with other Stellantis B-SUVs, including the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600.


Read Article


New Alfa Romeo Baby SUV To Be Name The Brennero

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)