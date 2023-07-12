New Alfa Romeo Baby SUV To Be Name The Brennero

Alfa Romeo is poised to enter the world of electric vehicles with the introduction of a new sub-compact SUV, slated for release in 2024. Named the Brennero, it will occupy a position below the Tonale in Alfa Romeo’s lineup, serving as the new entry-level model in the range. It effectively steps into the role of a successor – albeit indirectly- to the long-discontinued B-segment MiTo supermini, offering additional practicality through a taller five-door body style/



As the launch date approaches, we have gathered all the available information about the upcoming entry-level model that will share its foundations with other Stellantis B-SUVs, including the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600.





