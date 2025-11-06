New All Electric BMW iX3 To Debut With 500 Mile Range

With the official unveiling date around the corner, BMW has dropped more details and photos of the upcoming iX3 premium compact electric crossover. Well, 'photos' may be too big a word, as 'official scoops' would suit it better. The model remains under wraps for now, hiding the Neue Klasse-based design language beneath the fake skin, which some say does not suit its nature. Then again, it's not the most inspiring styling for any Bimmer, though we'll have to get used to it, as more and more models in the brand's portfolio will eventually go down this way.

According to the Munich automaker, the 2026 BMW iX3 will feature the BMW Panoramic Vision iDrive, which utilizes the brand's Operating System X and stretches across the dashboard from one pillar to the other. A 3D head-up display is also on deck, projecting critical information in front of the driver, as well as the so-called 'shy-tech' multi-function steering wheel with backlit buttons, active haptic feedback, and a few other bits and bobs.



