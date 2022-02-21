New American Team Applies for Entry In Formula 1 For 2024 Season

After plans to buy out Alfa Romeo fell through over “control issues”, Michael Andretti, son of 1978 F1 World Champion and four-time IndyCar champion Mario Andretti (and a former Indy and F1 racer himself), plans on making an all-new American team in Formula 1 for a 2024 entry.

 

According to a tweet from Mario, Michael has applied to the FIA, the sport’s governing body, with the team name “Andretti Global”, and supposedly already has the $200 million required for the new team entry fee. Now all that’s left is the FIA’s approval.



