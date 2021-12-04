New And Updated MINI's Are On The Way. HINT: One Is BIGGER. Is It TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?

Mini is about to undergo a major shake-up as its BMW parent executes plans to dramatically extend the British brand’s line-up and transform it into an electric-only maker by 2030.



Between late 2022 and 2025, Autocar understands, Mini will launch a super-compact three-door electric city car just 3.5m long, before capping the new range with a bigger Countryman crossover and a spacious, long-range electric MPV. These last two models are expected to be at least 4.5m long, making them the biggest Minis yet. Today’s 3-Door Hatch and 5-Door Hatch will be replaced, as will be the Convertible and Clubman, Autocar understands.



The next move in BMW’s launch schedule will be to replace today’s Mini range, the process of which is expected to start at the beginning of 2023. Most of the attention concerning the successors to the 3-Door, 5-Door and Clubman will go on design, inside and out, and further improving the car’s packaging.





Mini plans Minor revival, new EV hot hatch and larger SUV, as brand turns electric only https://t.co/WjXA77sFiu pic.twitter.com/CSOrx6lfY5 — Autocar (@autocar) April 11, 2021



Read Article