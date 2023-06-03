New Audi A5 Avant Caught Before Debut Later This Year

These latest images give us our best look yet at the new A5 Avant and suggest a full reveal of Audi’s BMW 3 Series rival isn’t too far away. Despite the increasing range of Q-badged SUVs, Audi’s compact executive car will remain an important part of its portfolio - even if this new model won’t come with an all-electric e-tron variant.



From our previous spy shots of the upcoming A5 Avant and sportier S5 Avant model, we already have a good idea as to how the new car will look. It will adopt an evolutionary design based on the outgoing model with a sharp, clean look.



Read Article