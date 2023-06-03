New Audi A5 Avant Caught Before Debut Later This Year

Agent009 submitted on 3/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:11:32 PM

Views : 230 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

These latest images give us our best look yet at the new A5 Avant and suggest a full reveal of Audi’s BMW 3 Series rival isn’t too far away. Despite the increasing range of Q-badged SUVs, Audi’s compact executive car will remain an important part of its portfolio - even if this new model won’t come with an all-electric e-tron variant.



From our previous spy shots of the upcoming A5 Avant and sportier S5 Avant model, we already have a good idea as to how the new car will look. It will adopt an evolutionary design based on the outgoing model with a sharp, clean look.


Read Article


New Audi A5 Avant Caught Before Debut Later This Year

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)