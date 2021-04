Heads up: there are some more Audi E-Trons coming down the pipe. We're not talking about the E-Tron GT revealed a couple of months ago—that was a departure from the crossover range and step into the electric grand touring segment. We're focusing on the newly revealed Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback, which are absolutely sticking to that family car model but radically changing the price point, making the cars more of a Tesla Model Y rival in terms of initial buy-in.





