New Audi RS 5 Avant Sports Super Aggressive Looks

The new Audi RS 5 is set to replace the old Audi RS 4 and we’ve caught the new car testing once again in saloon and ‘Avant’ estate guise ahead of a seemingly imminent reveal.

Audi launched the new A5 saloon and estate last year to take over from the old A4, and the performance RS 5 edition will rival the BMW M3 saloon and Touring, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

While there’s still a lot of camouflage on the cars in these spy shots, we have a good idea what the new cars will look like - not least because the standard A5 has already been revealed. A new feature of these cars over previous versions we’ve caught is the massive twin-exit exhaust system, which sits more centrally than on old RS 4s and RS 5s.