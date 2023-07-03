New BMW X2 May Look Just Like A Baby X6

Can’t afford or don’t want the BMW X6 nor the X4? Well, then you should probably wait for the Munich-based auto marque to launch the all-new X2, as they have made it look like a smaller alternative to its larger siblings. While the current BMW X2 kind of blurs the line between traditional hatchbacks and premium subcompact crossovers, the next generation will be more of a SAC (sports activity coupe) than ever. The much-deserved upgrade, if you’re into such rides, will likely help boost its sales. However, that’s a story for another time, and for now, we will put the hypothetical spotlight on some of the key changes. These will comprise the sloping roofline, much more raked rear windscreen, slightly longer front and rear overhangs, and new fascias that will bring it in line with some of the brand’s modern vehicles.



Read Article