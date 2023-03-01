New BMW iX2 Electric Crossover Caught Winter Testing

This is our first look at the new BMW iX2 - an all-electric coupe SUV based on the upcoming second-generation BMW X2. Although this is our first sighting of BMW’s latest EV, we can already hazard a guess as to plenty of technical details because the iX2 will carry over parts from the new iX1. Starting with the visuals, our spy photographers have spotted the iX2 being put through its paces during cold-weather testing. The overall shape of the iX2 and indeed the next X2 which we’ve already spied on prototype form will be more akin to a smaller X4 coupe SUV rather than a lifted hatchback.



Read Article