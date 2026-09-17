New Bill Forces Automakers To Provide Access To AM Radio

The US House of Representatives passed a new bill that would require carmakers to provide access to AM broadcast radio as standard equipment in new vehicles. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act will try to stop an industry trend of removing AM radios and sometimes even the entire radio receiver from newer vehicles. Younger generations are no longer listening to radio broadcasts; they much prefer streaming. This is why carmakers have put the radio receiver on the chopping block. Even those who use radio have moved from the old AM Radio to newer FM or DAB. Naturally, the AM Radio was the first to disappear from newer vehicles, with EVs leading the way.



Read Article