New Budget EV Skips The Screens For A Back To Basics Driving Experience

Tired of screens? Well, the cheapest version of the new Dacia Spring doesn’t even bother with one in the center console. Before you accuse Renault’s low-cost brand of going full Nokia 3310, there’s a catch. The base Spring lets you hook up your smartphone to the car, effectively turning your phone into the infotainment system. Why spend money on another screen when you already have a perfectly good one in your pocket? It’s a wonderfully Dacia solution. The entry-level Spring comes with the company’s Media Control system, which uses your smartphone for navigation, music, radio, calls, and other multimedia functions. There’s a dedicated spot on the dashboard to hold the phone, while steering-wheel controls let you operate key functions without constantly poking at the device. In other words, Dacia didn’t forget the infotainment screen. It just decided you should bring your own.



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