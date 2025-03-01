New California Law Makes Previously Marked Parking Spots Illegal To Use

Parking in California just got a little trickier—again. With a new statewide daylighting law in effect, drivers will need to rethink where they leave their cars, especially near intersections. The goal? To make pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users more visible to drivers. The tradeoff? Fewer on-street parking options in already congested areas. Daylighting is the practice of keeping the stretch of road leading up to an intersection free of parked cars. In theory, by clearing these spaces, drivers get an unobstructed view of crosswalks, which can be a lifesaver—literally—for those walking, skating, or biking through intersections. Research supports the practice, showing it significantly improves safety by reducing blind spots.



Read Article