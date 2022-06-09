New California Rule Controls When You Can Charge Your EV

A new California rule could pave the way for more affordable—and more efficient—EV charging.

As reported by Canary Media, the California Public Utilities Commission recently approved a new rule requiring the state's three largest utilities to let EV chargers measure the amount of energy they're using.

Many home chargers already have metering capability, but without the requirement to use it utilities were forcing customers to install separate meters at their own expense. In addition to being redundant, this could cost up to $2,000, according to a figure quoted by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), the state's largest utility.