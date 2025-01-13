New Car Buyers Flock To Smaller Low Cost Models Because Automakers Are Pricing Them Out Of The Market

Whether it be something as simple as upsizing a meal at the McDonald’s checkout or saving up for that home extension, we’re often taught that bigger is better. But thousands of U.S. car buyers appear to be bucking the trend with a shift toward smaller, more affordable vehicles. With car prices on the rise and loan payments spiraling, it seems that many new car buyers are choosing to forego some of the roominess for more compact and economical options.

But with the average selling price hitting an all-time high of $47,000, is it really any surprise? With rising expenses, many people are feeling the pinch. The result is a drop in sales figures for most large vehicles. For instance, large pickup truck sales have fallen 1.9 percent this year compared to 2023, and midsize SUVs slid 2.3 percent, according to Edmunds.







