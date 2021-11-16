New Car Destination Charges Going Through The Roof!

Prices for cars are hitting record highs lately as the chip shortage and general supply chain issues rage across the world. In the shadows of this tumultuous activity, destination charges have been increasing to new highs as well, reports Automotive News. The assertion is that non-negotiable destination fees are being used to pad out profit margins. Automotive News note that in many cases, increases to destination charges have outpaced the rate of inflation, suggesting a disconnection from the real cost of delivering vehicles to the customer. Examples are prevalent across the industry. Jeep is now charging a $2000 shipping fee on every Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sold. Furthermore, regardless which light-duty full-size pickup truck you want to buy, from any manufacturer, you'll be paying $1,695 for delivery.



