New cars today cost pretty much the same as they did last year, but incentives are vastly improved, as automakers are dishing them out like early Christmas presents to clear overstuffed inventories before the year’s end.

New data from Kelley Blue Book shows that the average transaction price (ATP) paid for a new vehicle in October was $48,623, up fractionally from September’s $48,423 ATP, and not wildly different from October 2023’s $47,826.