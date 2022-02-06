New Car Sales Continue To Plummet Due To Ineffective Supply Chain

Supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have hit the auto industry hard, with little sign of the issues abating any time soon. The latest May sales figures from automakers are trickling in and the numbers look bleak, as reported by Automotive News. Toyota is normally a star performer when it comes to US sales, but the company has faced major headwinds as it struggles to build enough cars to meet demand. Sales were down 27% over May 2021, dropping to just 175,990 over the past month. It marks the tenth straight month of decline for Toyota's US sales. RAV4 sales were up 9.5% this month, but the rest of Toyota's star models dropped off. Camry volumes were down 34% while the Highlander and Tacoma dropped by 46% and 31% respectively. Meanwhile, Lexus has also been on the downswing for the last four months running, posting a 17% decline relative to its numbers in May last year.



