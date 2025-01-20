New Car Transaction Prices Soar To Almost $50,000 In December

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. climbed close to record highs last month, largely fueled by a surge in luxury car sales to close out 2024. With consumer confidence seemingly buoyed by the post-election optimism, buyers flocked to dealerships, ready to spend. It will be interesting to see if this upward trend continues or takes a breather in 2025.

In December 2024, ATPs reached $49,740, marking a 1.5% bump from $49,010 in November 2024 and a significant rise (+3.4%) compared to $48,082 in December 2023. The industry-wide record still belongs to December 2022, when ATPs hit $49,958 as inventory levels started bouncing back from the pandemic’s historic lows.