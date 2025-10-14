New Cars Officially Become Unaffordable - Average Transactions Prices Crossover $50,000

America's new car market is setting new records. You might be happy to see some of those, others you might not want to see at all. US buyers brought home a record number of electric vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, but buyers of all types of vehicles paid more. The average new vehicle transaction has topped $50,000 for the first time ever, putting it over a number that seemed both elusive and inevitable over the last four years. The average new car, truck, or SUV buyer paid $50,080 in September, according to data from Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book. Never before has the average price extended beyond the $50,000 barrier, though it has come close in the same month over the last few years. The influx of new models in the fall, and the higher price tags that come with them, drives that figure upward. This year's price is 3.6% higher than last year's high, and is up 2.1% from August 2025.



