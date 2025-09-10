New Chevrolet Bolt EV Debuts At Under $30,000

When Nissan introduced the new Leaf in August, it proudly announced that the third-generation model would be the most affordable EV in the United States. However, that’s no longer the case. Undercutting the $31,485 Leaf S+ is Chevrolet’s returning Bolt, specifically the crossover-style EUV. The launch edition arrives early next year, starting at $29,990, followed a few months later by an even cheaper $28,995 LT trim. All prices include destination and handling fees.
 
Until Nissan reveals pricing for the entry-level Leaf S, the 2027 Bolt holds the title of America’s cheapest electric car. It’s a welcome sight in a continuously expensive EV market and brings several meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. The old Bolt EUV topped out at 55 kW when fast-charging, but the new one nearly triples that figure, reaching 150 kW.


