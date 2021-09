Cupra has unveiled a stunning new electric hot hatchback concept that could give us an idea of the shape of the upcoming $25,000 VW ID.2.

Cupra, a Volkswagen brand, today unveiled the CUPRA UrbanRebel ahead of the IAA auto show in Munich next week.

While the vehicle is only a concept, which doesn’t really get us excited, or at least not as much as a production car, the automaker mentioned a few things that caught our attention.