New Cybertruck Fails After Only 35 Miles - Tesla Rep Claims It Is Not Covered Under Warranty

Those who crave a Cybertruck in their garage are understandably stoked when delivery day comes. For one new owner, his day went nothing like he hoped it would. Not only was the delivery experience sub-par, but the truck itself broke during his first trip to charge up.

To add insult to injury, he claims that Tesla initially told him it wouldn’t cover the issue, even though he’d driven just 35 miles (56 km) after taking the truck into his hands. He titled his thread on a Tesla forum “35 Miles Until Cybercrap.”