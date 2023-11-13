New Cybertruck Owners Will Be Saddled With No Resale Clause

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:28 AM

Views : 558 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It appears Tesla Cybertruck buyers will be subject to a “no resale” policy within a certain time period, as some have spotted in recent buyers’ agreements for the company’s other vehicles.

As found in Tesla’s terms and conditions for some recent Model 3 and Model Y purchases, the automaker says Cybertruck buyers will be required to avoid selling the vehicle for up to a year following its delivery date. The clause has been spotted by multiple parties in the terms and conditions for other vehicle purchases, as listed under a section entitled “For Cybertruck Only.”


Read Article


New Cybertruck Owners Will Be Saddled With No Resale Clause

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)