New Documentary To Highlight Cadillac's Return to Le Mans Racing

Cadillac and Samsung TV Plus have announced the television premiere of “No Perfect Formula,” a new documentary showcasing Cadillac Racing’s historic return to the world’s most iconic endurance race, and the grit and determination of the team as they prepare for, and compete in, the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2023.

Debuting on the Hagerty channel #1194 on the Samsung TV Plus app on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy Devices, and on the web on Friday, May 31 at 7pm EST, the 90-minute documentary follows the Cadillac Racing team’s efforts to design, develop, engineer, test and race a winning race car. The team achieves success in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship seasons, including a podium finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and sweeping top championship honors in the inaugural IMSA Grand Touring Prototype season.