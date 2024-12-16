New Driver Using Map App Gets Hit By A Train Going 70 MPH

A 20-year-old driver who used a navigation app to get directions in an unfamiliar region stopped the car right in front of a passenger train traveling at 110 kph (approximately 70 mph). His Skoda Octavia was propelled over 30 meters into a field nearby despite the train driver's attempt to stop and avoid the collision.

The train was brought to a complete halt after 310 meters.

The accident happened on September 9, 2023, in Ireland at the Prendergast's Level Crossing, but the full report has only now been shared by the Railway Accident Investigation Unit. The investigators concluded that the driver's lack of experience and failure to reduce speed and check for approaching trains were the main causes of the accident.