New Dumbo Sized Wagoneer Models Might Get The Legendary Hemi V8

At the New York Auto Show this week, Jeep's lineup got a little bigger. The brand debuted the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L and Wagoneer L at the show. In short, they're the biggest, most luxurious, cushiest Jeeps you can buy today. These are the long-wheelbase versions of the existing models, with the L models growing by a whole 12 inches. That in and of itself is pretty newsworthy, but there's something else.

The star of Jeep's new, longer cars is the introduction of the new Hurricane twin-turbo straight-six. In the Wagoneer L, it'll produce 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque, and 510 hp and 500 lb-ft in the Grand Wagoneer L. But while combing the press release, we found out something even more interesting might be coming to the Wagoneer L lineup.