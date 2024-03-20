New EPA Rules Play Right Into Toyota's Hands With It's Hybrids - Who Looks Silly Now?

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:32 AM

Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The US government has changed proposed rules surrounding electric vehicle mileage ratings, which would have forced automakers to make more EVs or face hefty monetary penalties.
 
Announced via the Department of Energy, the government has decided to delay phasing out EV mileage rules that provide automakers with extra fuel economy credits for the EVs they sell. This has enabled automakers such as Ford, GM, and Stellantis to slowly introduce electric vehicles while selling profitable trucks and SUVs, such as the Chevrolet Suburban.


Read Article


New EPA Rules Play Right Into Toyota's Hands With It's Hybrids - Who Looks Silly Now?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)