New EPA Rules Play Right Into Toyota's Hands With It's Hybrids - Who Looks Silly Now?

The US government has changed proposed rules surrounding electric vehicle mileage ratings, which would have forced automakers to make more EVs or face hefty monetary penalties.

Announced via the Department of Energy, the government has decided to delay phasing out EV mileage rules that provide automakers with extra fuel economy credits for the EVs they sell. This has enabled automakers such as Ford, GM, and Stellantis to slowly introduce electric vehicles while selling profitable trucks and SUVs, such as the Chevrolet Suburban.