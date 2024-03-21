New EPA Rules Threaten An Entire Industry With Extinction

The shift to electric vehicles is happening. We've known it for a while, and automakers have all but given in to the governmental and consumer pressure by committing to adding battery-powered cars to their fleets (or, in some cases, completely committing to fleet-wide electrification). That hasn't exactly gone over smoothly with big oil, and now the EPA's new ruling on tailpipe emissions—despite being more lenient on acceptable levels of pollutants—could prompt a long legal battle. Welcome to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things EV and automotive tech. Today, we talk about petroleum's potential fight against the EPA's new emissions rules, Ford's new dealer pricing policy for EVs and a recall for EVs made by Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.



Read Article