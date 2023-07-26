New EU Law Mandates EV Fast Charging Stations Every 37 Miles

Buying an EV to use for your 15-minute commute to work is one thing, but what about taking one across an entire continent? That’s about to get a whole lot easier in Europe thanks to a new EU law that promises to massively expand access to charging points on major routes. The new legislation demands that fast charging stations offering at least 150 kW chargers to cars and vans be installed every 37 miles (60 km) along Europe‘s main transport routes, and that those chargers should take contactless payment without a driver first having to register with a provider. The EU also wants providers to give drivers clear access to information about charger pricing and availability to avoid them getting a shock when they arrive to hook-up.



