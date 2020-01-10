New EU Ranking System For Autonomous Vehicles Penalizes Tesla Autopilot For Being Too Autopilot

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:48 AM

2 user comments | Views : 706 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In collaboration with Thatcham Research, the Euro NCAP has launched the world’s first Assisted Driving Grading system, a new set of metrics that are specifically designed to evaluate the driver-assist systems of cars available on the market today.

For its first batch of vehicles, the firms evaluated 10 cars, from premium SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE to affordable hatchbacks like the Renault Clio to all-electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3. 

As noted by Thatcham Research Director of Insurance Research Matthew Avery in a video outlining the results of the Assisted Driving Grading system’s first tests, vehicles would be graded on three metrics: the level of vehicle assistance that they provide, the level of driver engagement that they offer, and the effectiveness of their safety backup systems. The results of these tests, especially on the Tesla Model 3’s part, were rather peculiar, to say the least.


 



Read Article


New EU Ranking System For Autonomous Vehicles Penalizes Tesla Autopilot For Being Too Autopilot

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

USNA1999

The EU are a bunch of haters against anything from the USA since they cannot manage to lead in anything. We are killing them with everything from AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, WMT and so on.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 12:43:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

In this case is does seem odd. You are being punished for being better than the others.

Less human interaction can be a weakness, but if one is so far ahead of the others that less interaction is needed, it needs to be recognized not penalized

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 1:08:14 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]