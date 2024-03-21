New EU Rules May Allow the Fiat 500 EV To Be Retro Fitted With An ICE Powertrain

The electric Fiat 500 could be retrofitted with a petrol engine, according to reports.

Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera first reported that Fiat sent a letter to its suppliers asking if they could fulfil an increase in production levels at its plant in Mirafiori, Italy, to 175,000 cars per year.

Trade publication Automotive News Europe (ANE) cited suppliers that claim this increase of almost 100,000 cars (compared with the 77,260 built at Mirafiori in 2023) would almost entirely comprise petrol-engined 500s.