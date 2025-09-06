New EV Allows German Youth To Begin Driving At Age 14

It doesn't take much nowadays from the younger members of our species to get behind the wheel and be allowed to drive on public roads. Over in Germany, for instance, they can do that from the age of 15 using certain four-wheelers, or even from 14 years of age with an AM license elsewhere. And a new such machine just joined the party.

The Opel Rocks, technically a rebadged variant of the Citroen Ami, has been around in one form or another for about four years now, but it got a big refresh earlier this year. Almost three months after that moment, the new Rocks is finally on sale.

Technically speaking, the vehicle is not very impressive when compared to other EV models. It is powered by a battery pack that keeps it going for as much as 47 miles (75 km), and at speeds that do not exceed 28 mph (45 kph).



