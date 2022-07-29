New EV Charging Solution Cuts Installation Cost Significantly

Siemens has teamed up with a company called ConnectDER to offer a money-saving home EV charging solution that won't require people to get their home's electrical service or box upgraded. If this all works out as planned, it could be a game-changer for the EV industry.

If you've had a home EV charging station installed, or at least received a quote for one, it can prove to be very pricey. This is especially true if you end up needing to have your home's electrical service and/or panel upgraded.

With the new solution from Siemans and Connect DER, the EV charging station can be wired right into your home's electric meter. Not only will this solution significantly reduce the cost of home-charging installation, but it also makes the job possible in a matter of minutes, which isn't the case with the current situation.