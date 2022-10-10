New EV Infrastructure Plan Fails To Address Condo And Apartment Dwellers

The transition toward electric vehicles isn’t going to slow down any time soon and lawmakers and the private sector are both hard at work to create enough infrastructure to support all of these EVs. Nevertheless, one big hurdle that still remains is how to add charging infrastructure to existing communal living spaces.

Building EV charging stations into new construction is important but retrofitting into condos, apartments, and other communal living areas is even more vital. It’s also considerably harder since many already existing spaces weren’t designed for EV infrastructure when first erected. Ultimately, the problem “begins and ends with power”, says a new report from Autonews Canada.

Existing buildings were often built with power requirements in mind and very little excess power available beyond that original expectation. That means that simply adding chargers to the building’s power network isn’t a viable solution as those chargers could draw more power than the system can supply.