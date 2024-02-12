New EV Sales Up 7% While Used Jump 64% in 2024 Proving Consumers Will Go Electric If The Price Is Right

While the growth in electric vehicle sales has slowed throughout much of 2024, this year is still shaping up to break records for both new and used EV sales across the United States. The shift toward electrification remains one of the most pivotal trends in the automotive world, and even with a few bumps along the way, the market is continuing to evolve. According to recent data published by Cox Automotive, October saw 106,155 new EVs sold across the country, representing a 2.3% increase from September and a 6.7% rise year-to-date. This solid performance means that over 1 million new EVs have been sold in the USA through the first ten months of 2024.



