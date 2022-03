The new model, based on the long-wheelbase Chinese market version of the traditional BMW four-door, is planned to go on sale in May, shortly before the nine-year-old BMW i3 electric hatchback bows out of production.

It will be launched in rear-wheel-drive i3 eDrive35L guise, which is claimed to provide a range of up to 327 miles on the Chinese Light Duty Test Cycle (CLTC).